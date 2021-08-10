Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $165.31 on Monday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Aptiv by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Aptiv by 38.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

