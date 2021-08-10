Apyx Medical (APYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APYX opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

