AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,028 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $412.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRY shares. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Berry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

