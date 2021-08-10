Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Down to $34.89

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.89, but opened at $33.85. Aramark shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 9,088 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

