Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Posts Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $10.53 on Tuesday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,007. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

