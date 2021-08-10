Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Posts Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $10.53 on Tuesday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,007. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.