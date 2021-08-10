Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 6,558,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $853,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 59,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.