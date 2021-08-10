ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 774,749 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 149,284 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,916,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. 871,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,733. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.91.

