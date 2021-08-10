AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00847439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00107670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041447 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

