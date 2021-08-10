Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock worth $846,325. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

