AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,360 ($122.29).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 43.68 ($0.57) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,151.33 ($106.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.38. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,384.24.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

