Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

