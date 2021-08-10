Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%.

Aterian stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 206,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $162.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34.

ATER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

