Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATHX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,815. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.69.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

