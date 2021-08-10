ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.62 Million

Analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report $169.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the highest is $175.24 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $649.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP opened at $4.57 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.