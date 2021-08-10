Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 534 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 1.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.80. 998,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,893. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.