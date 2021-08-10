Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 582 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,143,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,165. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18.

