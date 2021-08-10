Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.64. 178,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.