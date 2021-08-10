Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

NYSE ATCO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,047. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56.

Get Atlas alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.