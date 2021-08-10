Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.23. 345,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,859. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

