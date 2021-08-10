Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,727 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,115,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.