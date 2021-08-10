Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after buying an additional 89,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 408,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,064 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after buying an additional 261,607 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 113,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,262. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49.

