Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 53,755 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 74.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,755 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.60. 22,570,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

