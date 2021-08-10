Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,579. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.43 million, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.