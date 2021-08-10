Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $172.92

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.92, but opened at $164.49. Avalara shares last traded at $167.17, with a volume of 4,949 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

