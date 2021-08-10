Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 191,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

