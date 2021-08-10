Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 4,350 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

