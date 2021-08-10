Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,808 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 210,918 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

