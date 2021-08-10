Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 7,548 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

