Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00. Avaya has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $34.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

