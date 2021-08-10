Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.58 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.270 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

