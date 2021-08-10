Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 14,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,364. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $747.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

RNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

