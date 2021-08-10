Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

