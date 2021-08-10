AVROBIO’s (AVRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $258.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AVROBIO by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.