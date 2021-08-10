AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.76. 8,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 217,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.01 million, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

