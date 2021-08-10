Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $192.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.62.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

