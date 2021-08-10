Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXSM stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $886.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

