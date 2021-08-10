Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AXSM stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $886.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51.
In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.