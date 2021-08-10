Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Lowered to $75.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 208.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Truist lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. 88,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,057. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $914.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.