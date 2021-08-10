Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 40,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,787. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

