B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trinity Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.23 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

