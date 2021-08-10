B. Riley Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $45.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.69.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

