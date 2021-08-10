B. Riley Weighs in on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,080.58% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.