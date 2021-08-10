Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $25.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 125,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,751,692. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 123,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 466,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 60,207 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after buying an additional 459,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

