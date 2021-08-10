Ball Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14. Ball has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

