Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLL. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.14. Ball has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.