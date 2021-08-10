Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.42 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

