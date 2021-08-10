Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -221.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

BALY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

