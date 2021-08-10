Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.