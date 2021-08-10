Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

