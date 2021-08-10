Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Raised to €3.40

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.62 ($4.26).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

