Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Bandwidth stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

